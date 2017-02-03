Sports Minister promises all help to cancer-stricken boxer

A helpless Dingko Singh was compelled to sell his house in Imphal to raise funds for a surgery.

A couple of days after reports emerged of 1998 Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh's battle against liver cancer, Sport Minister Vijay Goel on Friday assured the pugilist of all possible help for his speedy recovery.

A helpless Dingko was compelled to sell his house in Imphal for Rs.10 lakh to raise funds for a surgery in January, during which 70 per cent of his liver had to be removed.

In a series of tweets, Goel said the government will take care of all the financial needs of the Manipuri boxer.

"Dingko Singh has been provided initial financial aid and he has been assured that whatever his needs are will be taken care of," Goel said in his first tweet.

"Dingko is also a SAI (Sports Authority of India) coach in Imphal. DG @Media_SAI visited him and promised him all possible help. We pray for his speedy recovery," Goel said in another tweet.

Dingko, a former Navyman and father of two, has reportedly received Rs.50,000 as advance from the SAI. The 38-year-old Dingko's chemotherapy cycle will begin soon.