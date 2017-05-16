Sporting Lisbon sign World Cup winner Bebeto's son

Mattheus Oliveira, the son of Brazilian World Cup winner Bebeto has joined Sporting Lisbon from fellow Portuguese club Estoril in a €1 million transfer deal.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year deal with Sporting, Xinhua news agency quoted Brazilian news portal Globo Esporte as reporting on Monday.

Bebeto, who scored 39 goals in 75 appearances for Brazil, confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

"I'm very proud of my son," the former star striker, who was part of Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning team, said.

"Keep working hard and with humility and you will go far. You can create history with Sporting, Bebeto added.

Sporting’s official Facebook account revealed the following details about the contract:

“The player signed a contract valid until 2022, with a release clause of €60 million attached.”

Oliveira has played 52 matches for Estoril, having joined the club from Rio de Janeiro outfit Flamengo in January 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)