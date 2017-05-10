Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Paulista in Vasco da Gama's sights

Brazil U-23 midfielder Bruno Paulista is set to join Rio de Janeiro giants Vasco da Gama from Sporting Lisbon, according to media reports.

Bruno has made just seven first-team appearances for the Portuguese side since his 2015 move from Bahia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sporting have agreed to release the 21-year-old and Vasco are expected to announce his signing by the end of the week, Globoesporte reported on Tuesday.

The former Sao Paulo youth team player has been capped three times for Brazil's under-23 team.

Vasco da Gama will travel to Sao Paulo to meet defending champions Palmeiras in their Serie A season opener on Sunday.