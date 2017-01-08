Split-captaincy doesn’t work in our setup: MS Dhoni

Dhoni said he always believed in single captaincy in all three formats.

With just two days away from the first ODI against England, former India captain MS Dhoni on Friday said he always believed in single captaincy in all three formats and it was the right time to hand over the captaincy to Virat Kohli.

“I always believed in one captain. In the Indian team setup, split-captaincy doesn't really work. I just wanted to give Virat some time as captain,” Dhoni said in a pre-match press conference in Pune.

After wrapping the five-match Test series by 4-0, skipper Kohli will lead the limited-over side for the first time when they play England in the first ODI at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Passing the baton to the new gen batsman, Dhoni appeared content, saying, “It was solely my decision and now with no pressure of captaincy I'll look to improve my batting now.”

Despite having stepped down from the captaincy, Dhoni said he would love to help Virat with his view from behind the stumps. “My job is to assist Virat and the team. I will be there to give as many suggestions as possible to the new captain,” he added.

The 35-year-old wicket keeper revealed he had a few sessions of chat with Kohli to make him understand how he likes his fielders to play. “I told him to be more careful with field positioning.”

Dhoni, who blasts off when he comes to bat at top-order, said, “I’ll be happy to bat at any position. Many things have changed for me as a cricketer. I started as a top-order batsman but changed my role according to the team's needs.”

On January 4, Dhoni stepped down from captaincy and the 28-year-old Delhi batsman took the reins. “It was always there in my mind that he will take over the captaincy one day. It was easy for me to move on and give captaincy to Virat.”

“No regrets, there were good times and also bad times. It was a very satisfying thing to see. I overall enjoyed my journey. It brings smile on my face irrespective of whether it was a tough or good period,” Dhoni concluded.

