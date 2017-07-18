Spanish winger Nolito in Japan to join Sevilla

Spanish winger Nolito is set to join Sevilla on Wednesday, after travelling to the Spanish football club's pre-season tour to Japan and being presented to the staff during dinner, the La Liga outfit said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Nolito has signed with the club, trained by Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, until 2020, reports Efe.

The former Manchester City player is Berizzo's main stake to play in attack, especially after Vitolo's transfer to Atletico Madrid, which has given him on a six-month loan to Las Palmas.

Nolito will join the team after the victory against Cerezo Osaka (3-1) with two goals by French Wissam Ben Yedder, and the other by Colombian Luis Muriel.