  1. Home
  2. Sports

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

  • PTI

    PTI | Kolkata

    January 9, 2017 | 08:36 PM
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (Photo: Facebook)

Ganguly said he has received an anonymous "threat letter" that has warned him against attending a University programme in Medinipur.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received an anonymous "threat letter" that has warned him against attending a University programme in Medinipur.

"Yes I have received the letter on January 7 and I have informed this to the police and the organisers," Ganguly said about the Vidyasagar University programme to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association on January 19.

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme.

"Let's see, nothing has been decided yet but it will be a live show programme and you all will come to know if I go there.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Should the ban imposed on Jallikattu be lifted?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.