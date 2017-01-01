Somdev Devvarman quits pro tennis

Somdev played 14 rubbers in the Davis Cup and he was one of the driving forces behind India making it to the World Group in 2010.

Asian Games 2010 champion Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement from tennis, following his injury-forced wilderness.

"Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.



Somdev played 14 rubbers in the Davis Cup and he was one of the driving forces behind India making it to the World Group in 2010.



He achieved the highest ranking of 62 in 2011 and reached his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour final at the 2009 Chennai Open. On his way to reaching the finals, he had beaten two-time Chennai Open champion and World No.42 Carlos Moya of Spain and Ivo Karlovic of Croatia.