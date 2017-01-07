Smith warns his team of 'difficult series' in India

After successfully completing the clean-sweep against Pakistan on Saturday, Australia skipper Steve Smith has urged his new revamped team to switch focus to the upcoming "tough tour" of India.



Having beaten Pakistan 3-0, Australia are now gearing up for a gruelling four-Test series against India in India, starting next month, and the captain said unless his boys adapt quickly to the sub-continent conditions, it would be difficult.



"It's a completely different place to play, playing on those wickets is nothing like playing here in Australia. Guys will have to adapt quickly and find a way to be successful in those conditions," Smith said.



With the inclusion of young batsmen like Matthew Renshaw and Peter Handscomb, Australia did well against Pakistan and Smith feels a new set of players may help deal with the mental scars of past tours to India.



The Aussies have not won a Test match in India since 2004 and have lost the last seven.



"It helps in a way (with the new guys), but the guys also haven't experienced the conditions as well which is going to be a tough one too," Smith told reporters here.



Smith was a member of the Australian team that was hammered 4-0 in India in 2013.



"It's going to be a very difficult series going over there. We're under no illusions it's going to be tough. We're going to have to play some very good cricket if we want to compete over there. It's going to be a great challenge and learning curve for this group," said Smith.



Smith said the Aussies would have to play out their skin to win a series



"A few of us have been there before and we know it's difficult to play in their own backyard. They're a very good team," he said. "There's obviously going to be a few people added to the squad. We're going to have to play incredibly well over there."