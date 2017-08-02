Shuttlers Kashyap, Prannoy advance in New Zealand Open

Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy defeated their opponents to advance at the New Zealand Open badminton here on Wednesday.



Kashyap, 15th seed, thrashed local shuttler Oscar Guo 21-9, 21-8 in just 25 minutes of the match while fourth seed Prannoy outplayed Firman Abdul Kholik of Indonesia 23-21, 21-18 in 53 minutes.



In the third round, Kashyap will take on his compatriot Saurabh Verma, who beat Henrikho Kho Wibowo of Indonesia 21-16, 21-16. Prannoy is set to face 10th seed Wei Nan of Hong Kong.



Among other Indians, 16th seed Siril Verma also advanced to the next round. The Indian shuttler defeated Saputra Vicky Angga of Indonesia 21-14, 21-16.