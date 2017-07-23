Shobha De cautions women cricketers against 'crass commercialisation'

Author Shobha De, who has penned as many as 18 books, has advised India’s women cricketers to be wary of ‘crass commercialisation and greed’ that has ‘ruined’ their male counterparts. Many on the social media, however, didn’t agree with her.

“Oh, Lord! Please protect our amazing women cricketers from crass commercialisation and greed that has ruined most of our Boys in Blue,” Shobha tweeted on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old author from Mumbai was of the opinion that stardom might affect women's game as it showed some adverse effect on the men’s cricket team.

Recently, Indian women’s cricket team displayed the best of their flight as they finished runners-up in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The Indian eves earned recognition overnight and received tonnes of wishes from fans and rewards from authorities.

Shobha’s opinion couldn’t find much support on Twitter and people appeared slamming her back on her views about men’s cricket team.

“Our men’s team is ranked higher than women’s team. We've won every trophy since last Nov except CT. Only thing which is ruined is her career,” wrote @UtdSoham on Twitter.

“Which boy is ruined, Mam? If I remember right their last few years performance is better than ever. I heard even writers r now paid well,” the other one, @myamlan, joined in.