Shoaib Akhtar loved to injure this cricketer from Australia!

Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in the history of international cricket at 161.3km/h, recently revealed the name of the batsman he enjoyed injuring with the ball.

The 41-year-old speed machine from Pakistan recently shared a statistics with fans that he has injured 19 batsmen with the ball. He then asked his fans to “guess a cricketer I enjoyed hitting with the ball”.



“Did you know about this fact that I have injured more batsmen than anyone else, which I never enjoyed but except one. Guess who is he?” Akhtar asked on Twitter, sharing a picture that revealed a mind-blowing fact.



“19 batsmen were retired hurt after being hit by Shoaib Akhtar, which is most by any bowler in the history of cricket,” read the social media post.



The Rawalpindi Express as he is fondly called, who claimed 178 wickets in 46 Test matches, let his fans guessing. Fans suggested names one after another, but nobody could guess the victim right.



Akhtar broke the suspense the next day (25 July, 2017) and revealed the name of the cricketer he enjoyed hurting.



“It was Matthew Hayden I wanted to hit badly during my playing days and I did that many times during test and practice games and now we are best mates (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.



Hailing the former Australian opener, who scored 15,066 runs in 273 international matches, Akhtar added: “But now we are best of friends and I think he's one of the most generous and kind human being I ever met is Matthew Hayden (sic).”