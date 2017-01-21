Shikhar, Ishant in Delhi squad for Mushtaq T20

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and speedster Ishant Sharma were picked in Delhi T20 squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



The team will be led by Gautam Gambhir and it features rookie wicketkeeper batsman Arjun Gupta, who will replace Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.



Rishabh will be on national duty for the T20 series.



However, Dhawan, who has not been picked for T20 Internationals and Ishant not in the scheme of things as far as limited overs matches is concerned, would like to make an impression before IPL auctions.



Ishant has been dumped by Rising Pune Supergiants and is without an IPL contract.



Squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Milind Kumar, Kshitij Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Arjun Gupta (wk), Pawan Negi, Manan Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Tokas, Pradeep Sangwan, Subodh Bhati.