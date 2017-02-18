Sheeraz Sheikh recalls stellar shot at Asian Championship 2016

It was a dream come true, a proud moment for the shooter and the country, as Sheeraz Sheikh stood at the podium after winning the bronze medal in skeet shooting at Asian Championship 2016.

"It was a dream come true moment for me. We missed silver by few margins but still as a sportsman we are build to stay positive at every moment," told Sheeraz to The Statesman.

After representing the country in 13 Junior World Cups, he was included in the senior team in 2016 and went on playing four world cups and bagged the bronze at the Asian Championship 2016.

“I always wanted to make this opportunity count as after a long wait I got a call for the senior team,” Sheeraz said.

The shooter has also played cricket for Uttar Pradesh at state levels and after his father’s advice, he chose to pursue his career in the shooting. Also his younger brother, Hamza Sehikh shoots for the junior team and his elder sister shoots for the senior team.

According to Sheeraz, his evolution in the shooting was "pretty fast as my performance in junior teams were good and that led to 13 World Cups".

“Thanks to my coach, Ennio Falco, as he never let my passion and curiosity goes out of my vein and always motivated me to perform better. He himself has been the best player ever played the game and won Gold Medal in Atlanta Olympics 1996.”

India sports governing policies has always been under the scanner for the lack of facilities and service in training camps. But, Sheeraz said, “Till now each player looks satisfied with the facilities in training camps. We get quality food, quality accommodation and every player is focussing on the game.”

However, sponsorship is something that worries Sheeraz.

“After my impressive performance at various world cups in 2016, Ashok Jaunapuria offered me the sponsorship from SS Groups. But still sponsor lacks in our game and the inclusion of sponsors will boost the morale of the players and will help them to tackle financial issues,” Sheeraz added.