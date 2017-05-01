Serie A: Lazio prevail 3-1 in Rome derby

Roma stumbled on Sunday in week 34 of Serie A football action and suffered a 1-3 defeat against arch-rival Lazio in the Italian capital's "Derby Capitolino" at the Stadio Olimpico here.

Lazio's Keita Balde scored ahead with a goal 12 minutes into the match, before Daniele De Rossi levelled for Roma with a penalty kick before the referee blew his whistle ending the first half, reports Efe.

On the 50-minute mark, Dusan Basta scored Lazio's second goal, before Balde notched his second goal, and his team's third, 35 minutes later.

Sunday's defeat was Roma's seventh Serie A loss this season, in which the Giallorossi have managed to secure 75 points so far, in second position of the table, nine points behind Juventus, in the lead.

Lazio remains in fourth position, for now, with 67 points.