Serena Williams leads WTA rankings

American tennis player Serena Williams led the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings on Monday for the second consecutive week.

After winning the Australian Open last week, Williams snatched the top spot from Germany's Angelique Kerber, reports Efe.

Williams won her seventh Australian Open singles title after defeating her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in the tournament's final.

The current WTA rankings and points scored are as follows:



1. Serena Williams (US) 7,780 points



2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7,115



3. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 5,270



4. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,172



5. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 5,070



6. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 4.915



7. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4,720



8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 3,915



9. Madison Keys (US) 3,897



10. Johanna Konta (Australia) 3,705