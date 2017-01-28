Serena stuns sister Venus to win Australian Open title

Serena stunned elder sister Venus to win Australian Open, claiming her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena.

American tennis icon Serena Williams stunned elder sister Venus to win Australian Open, claiming her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

It was a sheer display of power and precision as Serena wrapped up the game in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to win her seventh Australian Open title.

With this victory, Serena has broken German legend Steffi Graf's record of holding maximum number of titles (22) in the Open Era tennis since the Grand Slams accepted tennis professionals in 1968.

However, Australia's Margaret Court of Australia still remains ahead of Serena with 24 Grand Slam titles.

Cherry on the cake, the 35-year-old regained the world number one rank from Angelique Kerber of Germany.

"I just kept praying and praying and I am here. I love you (Venus), thank you. I take this moment to congratulate Venus, she is an amazing person. There is no way I would be at 23 without her. She is my inspiration, the only reason why I am standing here," Serena said in the post-match presentation ceremony.