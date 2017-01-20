  1. Home
SC to hear BCCI plea on ICC participation

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 1, 2017 | 12:04 PM

BCCI Logo (Photo: Facebook)

The walls are closing in for the BCCI, will the Supreme Court give them some relief?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a BCCI plea seeking the modification of its earlier order appointing three nominees to represent the apex cricketing body at ICC meeting from February 2 to February 5.

The bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear the matter at 2.00 pm as senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the court that the International Cricket Council (ICC) permitted just one representative to participate in its meeting.

