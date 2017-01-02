SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President

A massive blow to the most powerful cricketing body in the world.

In a sensational announcement, the Supreme Court on Monday removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their positions of President and Secretary of the BCCI respectively.

After being at loggerheads with the Lodha Panel that was set up in 2015 to investigate discrepancies in the IPL season, the verdict comes as a massive blow to the BCCI.

The apex court asked why the duo should not be tried for perjury and contempt. "Why shouldn't prosecution be initiated against him (Thakur)"?

The court said the duo hadn't complied with its July 18, 2016 order and were thus removed.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, retired Chief Justice RM Lodha, who heads the Lodha Panel, expressed his satisfaction at the result, and declared it was not surprising the Supreme Court had made such a strong decision.