SC appoints Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and ex-captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators.



Earlier, the apex court had sought suggestions from amicus curiae, Anil Dave and Gopal Subramaniam for appointment of the administrators to look after the functioning of the cricketing body and ensure smooth implementation of the Lodha panel reforms. Soon after, they submitted nine names to the apex court.