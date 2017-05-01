Sardar Singh recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Veteran hockey wizard Sardar Singh has been recommended for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Hockey India announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old midfielder and ex-India captain Sardar Singh earlier received the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri Award in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The apex body for hockey in India also announced the recommendations for the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award.

From men’s team, SV Sunil and Dharamvir Singh have been recommended for the Arjuna Award, while women hockey professional Deepika has been chosen from the women’s team.

Former India players RP Singh and Sumrai Tete have been suggested for the Dhyan Chand Award, whereas coaches Sandeep Sangwan and Romesh Pathania were recommended for the Dronacharya Award.

“We are delighted to recommend the Hockey players who have proved their mettle against all odds on the turf and displayed extraordinary performances in India and abroad," Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India said in a statement.

"While for every hockey player being conferred with the most coveted Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award is a dream that further inspires them, being conferred with the Dronacharya Award is the highest form of recognition and respect for every coach,” Ahmad added.