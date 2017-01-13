Sardar Singh, who is 31 now, has set his sights on hockey’s biggest extravaganza - 2018 Men’s World Cup.

Defying his age, India’s most prolific midfielder Sardar Singh, who is 31 now, has set his sights on hockey’s biggest extravaganza - 2018 Men’s World Cup.

“My target is to stay fit physically and mentally till the 2018 Men’s World Cup in India. I want to be on top of my game at the HIL and ensure a good start to the year,” said the hockey wizard.

He will be back on astroturf after a 45-day break on January 27, when his team Jaypee Punjab Warriors will play their first match against Dabang Mumbai at the Hockey India League.

Sardar Singh-led Punjab will roll in as defending champions in the HIL 2017, starting January 21.

Talking about the fresh start, Sardar said, “HIL 2017 will be crucial for me as I can assess where I stand and what I need to do to improve my game further. I am inspired by players like Jamie Dawyer of Australia who stayed on top of his game till he was 35-36. So, I don’t think age is a concern.”

In the 2016 Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy, Sardar played exemplary hockey and led India to the title, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 3-2 in the final.

Recalling the victorious moment, Sardar said that break helped him to introspect his game and reshaped his career. "At present, my first aim is to make the probable list for the national camp in March,” he added.

Sardar seemed confident of title defence, citing they have the same squad, including the coaching staff from last year and everyone understands each other very well. “It’s important to start the tournament with a win and carry on the momentum. I think the week-long camp before our first match will help the team come together as one unit.”