Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom has won the gold medal in the women's 100m butterfly gold event at the FINA World Championships here.

One day after achieving a new world freestyle record, Sjostrom set a new Championships record time of 55.53 seconds to earn the gold medal late Monday, reports Efe news agency.

Australia's Emma McKeon came in second place, with 56.18 seconds, ahead of American swimmer Kelsi Worrell, 56.37.

Sjostrom, who set a world record when she claimed gold in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, won the World Championships title in the last two editions of the competition.

In front of the home crowd in Budapest, Hungary's Katinka Hosszu won the 200m individual medley title after clocking a time of 2:07.00, ahead of Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi, who recorded a new personal best of 2:07.91, and American Madisyn Cox who clocked 2:09.71.

Hosszu, who won three gold medals at the Rio Olympics, clinched her third straight title at the World Championships.