Sachin Tendulkar honoured with Fellowship Award

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar received the prestigious Fellowship Award at The Asian Awards ceremony in London on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, the Master Blaster follows previous winners, Indian composer/musician Ravi Shankar and actors Jackie Chan and Ben Kingsley.

The recently released trailer of the highly-anticipated biographical drama, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' traces the journey of Sachin Tendulkar who lorded the pitch over his brilliant 24-year international career and represented the hopes and aspirations of millions of people across the country.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Shrikant Bhasi, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on 26 May 2017.