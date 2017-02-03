Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona as ambassador

The announcement raises fresh doubts about whether Ronaldinho will return to competitive football.

Two-time world footballer of the year Ronaldinho has accepted an ambassadorial role with his former team FC Barcelona, the Spanish club has announced.

The agreement will see the 36-year-old Brazilian represent a Barcelona legends team in a series of friendlies around the world, Barcelona said on their official website on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

Ronaldinho will also take part in clinics, training sessions and institutional events, among other activities, according to Barcelona.

The announcement raises fresh doubts about whether Ronaldinho will return to competitive football.

He has been without a club since parting ways with Rio de Janeiro outfit Fluminense in September 2015.

Earlier this week, his brother and agent, Roberto Assis, said the 2002 World Cup winner would decide whether to accept on offer to join Brazilian Serie A club Coritiba by Friday.

Earlier this month, Ronaldinho's former Brazil teammate Rivaldo also agreed to be a Barcelona ambassador.

Ronaldinho represented Barcelona from 2003 and 2008. He was voted world footballer of the year in 2004 and 2005.