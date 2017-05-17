  1. Home
  2. Sports

Rome Open: Pablo Carreno beats Giles Simon in opener

  • IANS

    IANS | Rome

    May 17, 2017 | 03:03 PM

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno (Photo: IANS)

In the second round, Carreno will meet the winner in the match between Roberto Bautista Agut and Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Related

0
Add Commnents

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno made a great start in the Rome Masters with a solid 6-3, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Gilles Simon.

In a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes on Tuesday evening, the World No.21 advanced to the second round of the tournament.

The two players have clashed three times before with Carreno achieving a victory once (Estoril 2016 quarter-finals) and Simon twice (Madrid and Shanghai, both in 2016).

In the second round, the Spaniard will meet the winner in the match between his compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut and Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their final hopes alive?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.