Rome Open: Kei Nishikori knocks out David Ferrer

Japanese Kei Nishikori on Wednesday advanced to the round of 16 in the Rome Masters after beating World No. 30 Spaniard David Ferrer.

The world No. 9 achieved a 7-5, 6-2 win in an hour and 21 minutes over the Spaniard, who on Tuesday become the 13th player in ATP World Tour history to reach the 700 match win milestone, reports Efe.

This is Nishikori's tenth victory in his career against Ferrer, after another win last week in Madrid Open's round of 16.

Nishikori, a semi-finalist last year in Rome, is set to play the winner of the match between Argentine Juan Martin del Potro and British Kyle Edmund, who will play on Wednesday.