Roma legend Francesco Totti refuses to confirm retirement

Roma legend Francesco Totti raised uncertainty regarding his retirement from playing football although his contract with the capital side expires at the end of the season with a guaranteed director's post.
During an event held by the Paralympic Italian federation on Wednesday, a child asked Totti if he will retire. Efe quoted the veteran Italian as saying: "I don't know."
Roma's newly hired director of football, Ramon Rodriguez, said last week that Totti will assume a director's role after he hangs up his boots.
Totti's retirement was a matter of discussion last season but the Giallorossi opted to extend his contract for one more season.