Real Madrid to face Fiorentina in Bernabeu Trophy on Aug 23

Real Madrid will face Fiorentina on August 23 in the 37th edition of the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy, which will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the European Cup final between both teams, the Spanish football club confirmed on Monday.



The match will be held on August 23 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the stadium that hosted the European Cup final on May 30, 1957 when Real Madrid defeated the Italian side 2-0, thanks to goals from Alfredo Di Stefano and Francisco Gento, reports Efe.



Zinedine Zidane's team won the last edition of the Bernabeu Trophy for 11th consecutive time with a 5-3 victory over the France's Stade de Reims.



The La Liga champion claimed 26 titles of the Bernabeu Trophy and has not lost it since 2004, when the Spanish side fell against Mexico's Pumas.



The Bernabeu Trophy, which started in 1979, was only cancelled once in 2014 due to problems related to the timetable of Real Madrid's matches.