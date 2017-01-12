Real Madrid not signing Aubameyang: Zinedine Zidane

French side Paris Saint-Germain is also interested in the Gabonese international.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the Spanish football club signing Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang's contract with German club Borussia Dortmund will expire in 2020, according to German newspaper Sport Bild on Wednesday, reports Efe.

Rumours have been widespread that Aubameyang could join Real Madrid next summer, but Bild said that Zidane has already ruled him out, reports Efe.

The German newspaper pointed out that Aubameyang was looking to sign with Real Madrid, despite having a valid contract with Dortmund until 2020, because moving to China for a lucrative deal is not one of his priorities.

French side Paris Saint-Germain is also interested in the Gabonese, who is also being targeted by England's Manchester City.