Ramkumar, Karman end runners-up after contrasting defeats

Ramkumar Ramanathan will have to wait for his first ATP Challenger level singles title and Karman Kaur Thandi for her maiden ITF singles title as both of them lost their respective finals in contrasting fashion in Winnetka and Naiman events respectively.

Ramkumar, playing his second singles final on Challenger Tour, lost 6-7 (1) 2-6 to Japan's Akira Santillan in the summit clash of the $75000 Nielsen Pro Tennis Championships in Winnetka, USA.

Ramkumar earned 48 ranking points and pocketed $6360 for his effort.

Meanwhile, in the $25,000 Naiman event in ITF Pro circuit, Karman lost tamely 2-6 1-6 to Chinese rival Jing Jing Lu.

Karman could not convert any of the four breakpoints she earned in the match. She was playing her first final at this level.