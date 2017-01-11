The who's who of Indian cricket wished the record-breaking batsman on his 44th birthday.

Among the finest batsmen to have graced the game of cricket, Rahul Dravid, ‘The Wall’, got a standing ovation from Twitter, with the likes of Virender Sehwag to India captain Virat Kohli wishing him on his 44th birthday.

Sehwag, known for his rollicking sense of humour, tweeted “He played in the V. but was the biggest C. Commitment, Class, Consistency, Care. Proud to have played together. Happy Birthday #RahulDravid.”

Virat Kohli, a player most schoolboys look upto, made public his admiration with a tweet that read “ Happy Birthday Rahul Bhai. Thank you for your encouragement & for being a great role model for all the budding cricketers out there.”

Gautam Gambhir, in the Test side for a while with Dravid, enthused “A very happy birthday to a teammate and a legend of the game! Happy Birthday #RahulDravid, wish you all the best in the year ahead.”

The sterling praise Dravid got from such fine players of past and present, is a testament to the immense talent that the right-handed batsman was gifted with.

His staggering scores in Tests (13,288 runs) and and One Day Internationals (10,899 runs) and the ability to rise to the occasion every time the team needed him, rightly earned him the nickname-- 'The Wall'.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also wished Dravid. "True gentleman & GREAT WALL of #Indian #cricket Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday. DID YOU KNOW once he took 2 wickets in 2 balls!" Goel tweeted .

Currently coaching the India ‘A’ and the U-19 sides, Dravid continues to contribute to the game despite having retired from the Indian cricket team in 2012.