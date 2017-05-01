Race for EPL top-four will go down to the wire: Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus believes the fight for a top-four finish in the English Premier League will go down to the last game of his season, after helping his team secure a 2-2 draw at struggling Middlesbrough on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Brazilian marked his first start for City after almost three months out through injury with a vital 84th-minute equaliser to earn Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-2 draw away at Middlesbrough.

The hosts had twice taken the lead through former City striker Alvaro Negredo and Calum Chambers but City fought back first through a penalty from Sergio Aguero and then a fine header from Jesus.

With arch-rivals Manchester United having been held at home by Swansea earlier in the day, neither side made any serious headway to clinch Champions League qualification for next season.

The Blues remain in fourth place, level on points with third-placed Liverpool who have a better goal difference, and a point ahead of fifth-placed United with all three clubs having four games left to play.

City have the advantage of playing three of those fixtures at the Etihad Stadium but Jesus believes he and his colleagues will face a tough battle until the last day of the campaign in order to seal that all-important top-four finish.

"We all know how difficult it is in the Premier League and we know its is going to be difficult until the end (of the season),” said the 20-year-old Brazilian.

“I am learning that every game in the Premier League is really difficult. Any team can beat you if you are not focused. Today's result is disappointing," he added.

After a brief cameo appearance in the Manchester Derby last Thursday, Jesus started at the Riverside Stadium following his recovery from a broken metatarsal.

Jesus admits he is still working his way back to full fitness and admitted after having what looked like a winner in the derby ruled out for offside, his first reaction after netting at the Riverside Stadium was to check that the goal stood!

“After being out for three months, I am tired. In my case I am still not 100 per cent fit so I missed so many chances and I am sad for that. After my goal I looked at the assistant to check if it was offside or not. I am happy to have scored the goal but sad at the same time because we couldn’t get the win today,” Jesus added.

