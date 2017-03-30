PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal slip one place in BWF rankings

Olympic siver medallist PV Sindhu and former World No.1 Saina Nehwal slipped a place each to be at the fourth and ninth spots respectively in the latest BWF World rankings released on Thursday.

Both Sindhu and Saina last played at the Asian Badminton Championship in China with the former losing in the quarterfinals, while the later bowed out in the first round.

In men's singles, Ajay Jayaram continues to be the best-ranked Indian at the 13th spot, while Singapore Super Series champion Sai Praneeth gained a place to reach 22nd.

Former World No. 3 K Srikanth, who also reached the finals at Singapore, is at the 26th spot followed by Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma, who gained a place to be at 27th.

HS Prannoy lost a place to be at 30th position, while Sourabh Verma was at the 39th spot.

Fast-rising new women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and R Sikki Reddy improved two places to be at the 28th spot.

Men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is at the 25th position, while mixed doubles combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy are placed at the 16th place.