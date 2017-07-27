PV Sindhu promoted as Group-1 officer, promises to bring 'laurels'

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu was on Thursday promoted as a Group-1 officer by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The 22-year-old badminton sensation, who hails from the state, brought India’s first-ever silver medal in badminton from the Olympics last year. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented the appointment letter to her.

“Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she'll bring more laurels to the country,” Naidu tweeted along with a picture where the two were seen posing with the appointment letter.

Sindhu thanked the CM and assured that she will be aiming for more laurels going forward.

“Thank you for supporting me, sir! I will work hard to bring more laurels to the country,” Sindhu wrote on Twitter.

Currently ranked No.5 in BWF World Ranking, Sindhu has so far won three gold, two silver and nine bronze medals for India from various championships.

Besides a well-decorated trophy shelf, Sindhu was presented with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2015.