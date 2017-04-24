PV Sindhu hopes her biopic inspires millions

Actor-producer Sonu Sood is set to make a biopic on PV Sindhu, and the ace shuttler hopes that it inspires millions to follow their dreams.

"Looking forward to the biopic to be made by Sonu Sood and team. Hope it inspires millions to follow their dreams," Sindhu tweeted on Monday.

Sonu is hopeful that her journey and achievements "will inspire the world".

Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in badminton in the Olympics.

In July 2012, she became the first Indian to win the girls' singles title at the Asian Youth Under-19 Championships.

Sindhu, whose parents are former volleyball players, took to badminton when she was all of eight and a half years old.