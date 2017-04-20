PV Sindhu crashes out of Badminton Asia Championships

Indian star PV Sindhu went down fighting to Bingjiao of China in the women's singles quarter-finals in the Badminton Asia Championships 2017 here on Friday.

The fourth-seeded Sindhu won the first game before the eighth-seeded Chinese staged a comeback to win 15-21, 21-14, 24-22 in one hour and 17 minutes.

Sindhu was off to a promising start, winning six consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead in the first game.

Although the local shuttler tried hard to reduce the gap, the Indian held on to clinch the opening game and take the lead.

Bingjiao was in much better form in the second game, opening up a 3-0 lead early on.

The Chinese then won four back-to-back points to increase her lead to 13-7.

Although Sindhu battled hard and won three successive points to reduce the gap, Bingjiao produced a three-point burst to increase her lead and held on from there to level the issue.

The third and decisive game was an exciting affair.

Bingjiao took the early lead, winning seven successive points to open up a comfortable 8-1 advantage. Sindhu, however, drew level at 12-12.

It was then a neck and neck affair, with neither shuttler prepared to yield an inch.

At one point, Bingjiao took four consecutive points to lead 19-16 before Sindhu took three points to draw level again.

The closing stages saw some thrilling action. With Sindhu enjoying a one-point lead at 22-21, Bingjiao clinched three successive points to take the game and the match.