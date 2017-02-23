Pune Test: Umesh-led bowlers rule Day 1 as Australia struggle

Despite having won the toss, Australia’s decision to bat first backfired as the Indian bowlers restricted them for 256/9 on the Day 1 of the first Test at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Thursday.

Spearhead Umesh Yadav ruled the day, claiming four big wickets. The Indian spinners popped up at key intervals to break dangerous partnerships. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed two wickets each, while Jayant Yadav dismissed Shaun Marsh (16) in the middle-order to join the carnival.

Opener Renshaw was the highest scorer for the visitors (68 runs off 156 balls) amid Test sessions highly dominated by the Indians. He hit 10 fours and six during his steady innings that was once halted in the 28th over, but he returned to resume his innings in the 60th over.

Renshaw became the youngest batsman (20years, 332 days) to score a fifty-plus knock in India. Earlier in 1979, 22-year-old Rick Darling was the youngest to do so.

The Australian top-order largely disappointed, unable to build on their starts to fashion a big innings.

David Warner (38) was the first victim, who lost his wicket early in 28th over, while captain Steve Smith (27) too lost his wicket cheaply.

Yadav appeared in great shape since the start and concluded his day with second best figures (4/32) in Test. Earlier his Test-best figures (5/93) also came against the mighty Australians, back in 2012 in Perth.

Tail-enders Mitchell Starc (57*) and Josh Hazlewood (1*) remained at the crease at stumps.

Scoring five fours and three sixes, Starc, who came to bat at no. eight, steadied Australian innings in the end. He was unbeaten on 57 while adding 51 runs with Hazlewood for the 10th-wicket partneship.