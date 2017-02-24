Pune Test: Australia seek to tighten grip, reach 46/2 at tea

With captain Steve Smith (27*) and Peter Handscomb (8) at the crease, Australia were 46/2 in their second innings at tea on the second day of the first Test against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

Earlier, riding on Steve O'Keefe's brilliant bowling, Australia bundled India out for 105 runs in the first innings. O'Keefe wreaked havoc on the Indian camp, bagging six wickets for 35 runs.

India are now 155 runs behind the visitors, who took seven wickets in the second session to put themselves in a commanding position.

Resuming the post-lunch session at 70/3, the Indian batsmen never looked in contention as they lost their remaining seven wickets for just 35 runs.

The 32nd over saw a complete turnaround of the match as spinner O'Keefe took three wickets to have the hosts struggling at 95/6.

The first one to go was Lokesh Rahul (64), who was the highest scorer. Ajinkya Rahane (13), who forged a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket, was next to depart.

Wriddhiman Saha (0), who came in with half the team back in the pavilion, was also sent packing in the same over.

Lower-middle order batsmen, Ravichandran Ashwin (1), Ravindra Jadeja (2), Jayant Yadav (2) and Umesh Yadav (4) all failed to rise to the occasion as they were also dismissed by Australian spinners.

Apart from O'Keefe, pacer Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets for 38 runs while Jose Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.