PSG step away from third successive French Cup trophy

Paris Saint-Germain are one step away from their third straight success at the French Cup after beating a second-string Monaco 5-0 at Parc des Princes, booking a final clash with Angers at the centennial edition of the tournament.

Monaco, in the hunt for their first domestic league championship since 2000, rested several of their star players, including top scorer Radamel Falcao and 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe, while PSG dispatched their attacking trio, Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cavani and Blaise Matuidi's headers went close, before Draxler opened the scoring for PSG after 26 minutes.

The German international put the ball into an empty net after Di Maria's shot was blocked by Monaco goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis.

Cavani, who has extended his contract with the club until 2020, doubled the hosts' lead five minutes later, as he back-heeled Di Maria's right-flank cross at the target.

Matuidi had another back-heel attempt, only to be denied by the post late in the first half.

The visitors conceded twice in a two-minute span early in the second half. Unlucky defender Safwan Mbae had an own-goal in the 51st minute, before Matuidi extended PSG's lead to four on Di Maria's pass.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos set the game at 5-0 in the last minute through a free-kick connection.

After winning the French League Cup final 4-1 on April 1, PSG recorded another lop-sided victory over their most threatening opponents Monaco this season.

Angers made their first appearance in the tournament's final over the past 60 years after eliminating Guingamp 2-0 on Tuesday.