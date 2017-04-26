PSG extend Edinson Cavani's contract to 2020

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have extended the contract with Edinson Cavani to two years, keeping the Uruguayan striker until 30 June 2020, the Ligue 1 side announced.

"I'm very happy to extend my contract. It was always my goal to continue playing here," said Cavani after signing his new contract on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cavani, who joined the capital club in July 2013, has been regarded as one of the best strikers in the team's history.

He has tallied 125 goals in 192 competitive matches for PSG, who are currently involved in a fierce battle against Monaco for the domestic title this season.

Cavani has claimed 11 titles in his four-year spell at PSG, namely three Ligue 1 trophies, two French Cups, four French League Cups, and two Trophee des Champions.

"I'm confident in the club's potential to accomplish all of its objectives, and we will be more ambitious in the following seasons," Cavani added.

"The contract extension reaffirms Edinson Cavani's huge confidence in our project. He is making history at the club, not just about his goals, but also his commitment and ambition," commented the club's chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.