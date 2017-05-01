Proud of my players: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager spoke glowingly of his players after their crucial 2-0 win over arch-rivals Arsenal in their English Premier League clash on Sunday, according to a statement on the club website.

“Yes, I’m proud, but I’m proud about all the staff, all the players, the fans, the Club,” he said. “That is a collective job.”

“We all work together and we all deserve the prize, because we are Tottenham, and that’s most important.”

“Together we have achieved finishing above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years, together we are second in the Premier League and still in the title race and that is most important for me.”

“I’m so proud because I’m here and fighting for this Club.”

Chelsea restored a seven-point lead at the top by thrashing Everton earlier in the day and Spurs knew victory would mean they would finish above the Gunners for the first time in 22 years, so the pressure was firmly on the hosts at White Hart Lane.

Initially it looked as it might turn out to be a frustrating evening as Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen missed golden chances at the first half finished goalless. But before a quick fire salvo in the second-half from Alli and Harry Kane ultimately won the game.

The margin could have been greater, but for Petr Cech in the Gunners’ goal with a magnificent save to deny full-back Jan Veronghen.

It was the final derby at White Hart Lane and Pochettino gave an insight regarding how he keeps the players focused: “The important thing is every time we play this season, we’re going to enjoy, and we enjoy playing football and enjoy playing together. That is a fantastic feeling. The players didn’t know about the result between Chelsea and Everton. I knew, I was watching. The important thing was they were free and they went out to play and enjoy the game.”

At half-time, the Lane was a little tense as the hosts had not yet scored, but their manager was calm in his half-time speech: “I said at half-time to keep going. We changed a little our positions in offensive situations, we tried to find better positions and better solutions to create the chances. In the end it was a fantastic performance and we deserved the victory.”

Such was Tottenham’s ascendancy in the second period that they always looked likely to score a third rather than Arsenal somehow managing a consolation and Pochettino enthused “It was a good mentality. It’s true at the end they pushed forward a little but we were always in control, we dominated and created the most important chances.”

“It was a fantastic afternoon. I’m so pleased for our players and our fans. It was an afternoon where they deserved to live the last derby at White Hart Lane. It was so emotional for everyone. I say thank-you, we’re so lucky to be here,” Pochettino added.

(All quotes are from www.tottenhotspur.com)

