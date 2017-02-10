Preview: Tottering Liverpool host vibrant Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur know nothing less than a win will do when they travel to Anfield on Saturday night, with league leaders Chelsea on the verge of running away with the Premier League title.

So while Spurs aim to keep their slim title hopes alive, Liverpool’s season has only ambition now: Qualify for the Champions League.

So with both sides putting it all on the line, who will come out on top? The smart money would be on the visitors, but in the Premier League nothing can be taken for granted and it may just turn into an pulsating draw.

Liverpool

One more loss to a direct rival and Jurgen Klopp will have to get accustomed to headlines that scream: ‘Overrated, one-dimensional Klopp'. Such is the fickle nature of professional sports these days.

The Reds have never had a sterling defence and arguably in Klopp’s ‘gegenpressing’, it is not possible to keep too many clean sheets as the emphasis is a little too much on attack.

The primary reason for their inability to win just 1 game from their previous 10 is their attack, which has become blunt, almost over night. That, and the fact that their defensive organisation is atrocious has led them on a slump that seriously threatens to undo their sterling efforts in the first half of the season.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane need to stand up and be counted for come Saturday if the Reds are to manage to upset Spurs’ applecart.

Centre-back Dejan Lovren is an doubt for the home side, but apart from him there are no new injury concerns for the Reds.



Tottenham Hotspur

The last time the sides met in the Premier League, Spurs were held 1-1 at White Hart Lane. Liverpool did get the better of them in the EFL Cup, so the Lilywhites will want to exact revenge for the cup exit on Saturday.

While Spurs are unbeaten in nine league games, their affinity towards drawing games is arguably why they find themselves nine points behind CheIsea in the table.

With a bit of a injury crisis at the back, as Danny Rose and Jan Vertongen are confirmed absentees, it will be a busy night for Hugo Lloris and co.

Their centre midfield duo of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will have to work extra hard to protect their exposited defence, but it is a job that the hard-men should be able to complete without much fuss.

Spurs’ main weapon, like their opponents, is their attack as the likes of Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli give stellar support to one of the league’s most feared hit-man, Harry Kane. Against a shambolic Liverpool defence, they could finish the game before half-time should they play up to expectations.

Kieran Trippier is going to be touch-and-go for Saturday’s game and with Erik Lamela already on the sidelines, Spurs are in a bit of a fix with their injury list.



Super Stat: Liverpool are unbeaten in nine previous meetings with Tottenham, with the last defeat coming in the 2012/13 season!