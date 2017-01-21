Preview: Stuttering Manchester City host vibrant Tottenham Hotspur

There is little room for error on both sides when Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester City in a pivotal English Premier League.

Spurs are flying high in the league, second in the table, but know nothing less than a win will do against a City side, who have already lost five games this season.

Probably for the first time in recent memory, Spurs are slight favourites so will they justify their tag or will the Sky Blues roar back into form?

Manchester City

A hapless goalkeeper leads to a leaky defence and when your expensively assembled forward line is misfiring, it is safe to say you are in trouble.

Pep Guardiola has to find a way to motivate his players to perform or perish they will against the Maurico Pochettino’s men.

Claudio Bravo is the most obvious weak link for Manchester City, but their defence isn't exactly top-notch, or at least isn't performing at a level expected from a title challenging side.

In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne holds the key to most City attacks and should he be kept quiet by Spurs, it is likely that the hosts will struggle to breach the away goal.

Sergio Aguero has scored just one goal in his last three games, a mini-drought of sorts but will back himself to score against Spurs, a side he has relished facing in the past.

City have confirmed Gabriel Jesus is available for the tie and while he may not start, his presence will inject some pace and creativity into side that has looked off-colour in recent weeks. Along with him, captain Vincent Kompany is fit again and should make the match day squad.

The home side have no fresh injury concerns, apart from Ilkay Gundogan, a much-needed boost for their under-pressure manager. Defensive midfielder Fernandinho, however, remains suspended.

Tottenham Hotspur

Nothing can go wrong for Pochettino’s side, who are seemingly unbeatable at the moment but they will have to be wary of complacency on Saturday. The last time the sides met, City looked unbeatable but were humbled at White Hart Lane and the Lilywhites will strive to ensure they come out on top yet again.

Their defence will see a shuffle, as Jan Vertongen is set to miss out on action for a couple of weeks at least. Pochettino is likely to continue their 3-4-3 formation, with Ben Davies or Kevin Wimmer expected to step in for the Belgian.

Their midfielder enforcers, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, will be crucial in recycling possession for the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen to exploit further up the pitch.

In Harry Kane, they have a striker on song, and he will be looking to add to his tally of 13 league goals this season when against Bravo, who seems to concede with every shot on goal he faces.

Apart from Vertongen, winger Erik Lamela is also expected to miss the trip to Manchester.

Super Stat: The previous three meetings between the sides haven't been kind for Manchester City, as Tottenham have won on all three occasions!