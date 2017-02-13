Preview: PSG aims to end Champions League heartbreak against Barcelona

There can be no excuses for Paris Saint-Germain anymore as Les Parisiens know the time has come to make a mark in Europe and they have a big chance to do in a high-profile Champions League round-of-16 clash against heavyweights Barcelona on Valentine's Day in the City of Love: Paris.

While both sides are considered contenders for club football’s most prestigious prize, Barcelona hold the clear edge in this tie and it is difficult to look past Lionel Messi and co dominating this tie.

Paris Saint-Germain

After a difficult start to the season, PSG seem to have steadied their rocking ship domestically at least, just three points behind leaders Monaco in the Ligue 1 rankings.

In Europe, things are drastically different as they finished second to Arsenal in the group-stages despite remaining unbeaten, with some draws against Ludogorets and Basel hindering their hopes of topping the group.

This is Edinson Cavani’s chance to shine on the big stage and while the Uruguayan striker’s Ligue 1 record is superb, it is in Europe when he struggles. Giving him support will be the South American duo of Lucas Moura and Angel di Maria, both fine players but prone to inconsistent displays.

If PSG have a secret weapon, it could be January signing Julian Draxler, who has impressed in patches and may just make an impression coming off the bench.

They have just the one injury concern, with midfielder Javier Pastore, who will be touch and go for Tuesday’s clash but midfield strong man Thiago Motta is suspended for the first leg and his absence will be keenly felt.

Barcelona

The Catalans are heavy favourites but their record in Europe this year hasn't been outstanding either, with a defeat at Manchester City still fresh in memory. Domestically they have picked up after an indifferent start and are hot on the heels of arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Synonymous with Barcelona is their playing style, the famous ‘tiki-taka’ system, in which they essentially pass their opponents to death. However, a new moniker is coming to the fore these days and it is ‘MSN’ (Messi, Suarez, Neymar for the uninitiated). Such is the South American trio’s red-hot form over the past couple of seasons that is impossible for them not to be a focal point in any game.

Should PSG be able to cut off their supply, things can get interesting, and for that reason alone the match will be won in midfield and not in attack. The Catalans have the likes of Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic will have to remain sharp and look to quickly release Messi and co.

Apart from Aleix Vidal, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery on Sunday, Barca have no serious injury issues with Gerard Pique, Javier Macherano and Arda Turan all expected to shake off minor complaints.

Super Stat: PSG have only beaten Barcelona once in seven previous meetings, scoring 10 and conceding 15 in a five-year period!