Preview: Liverpool welcome Manchester City in high-stakes clash

Goals, goals and some more goals are a guarantee when Manchester City travel to Anfield in the English Premier League!

Rock and Roll football will meet Tiki-Taka on Saturday, when Manchester City travel to Anfield, home of Liverpool on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has likened his style of football to heavy-metal music and one feels his counterpart, the innovative Catalan that is Pep Guardiola, prefers the sober tones of the orchestra.

Both sides know this game is a true test of their title credentials, as Liverpool and City are six and seven points behind leaders Chelsea and cannot afford to give the Londoners any chance to stretch the gap.

Liverpool

Under Klopp’s tutelage, the Reds have gone from strength to strength and barring the odd hiccup, look certain to finish in the top four this season.

To say that they will be content with simply playing in Europe next season will be a massive disappointment, as not since Luis Suarez’s departure have they Merseyside's looked genuine title contenders.

Without a standout man, Liverpool strength comes from its stellar forward line which has a multitude of fast, technically excellent and hard-working footballers. From Sadio Mane to Roberto Firmino to Adam Lallana, Liverpool are bristling with in-form players who are quite literally, on top of the their game.

Their midfield is under-appreciated, with Jordan Henderson they key man in the centre of the pitch.

The backline has been notoriously leaky, often conceding goals against lesser sides and a shuffling of goalkeepers hasn't exactly lifted the defence’s confidence.

Simon Mignolet is set to start after impressing in recent games, but his ability to conjure errors will be under the spotlight when the Citizens come visiting.

Phillipe Coutinho is still unavailable and has Marko Grujic and Danny Ings for company on the sidelines.

Manchester City

City have been impressive in recent weeks as well, winning three games on the trot.

Still, there is no overlooking the glaring defensive errors City have made, as Leicester and Chelsea have so painfully made obvious this season.

Manager Pep Guardiola knows he has a massive battle on his hands, for Liverpool are arguably the most offensively minded side in the Premier League and should City afford them even little space, they will be beaten all ends up.

The midfield battle will be the most intriguing one as Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva will have to really up their work rate if they are to throttle their opponents impressive firepower.



However, the big news is that stat-striker Sergio Aguero is available for selection after serving a four-match ban and that is a truly massive boost for the Citizens. The Argentine has a stellar record against Liverpool and his quality might just swing the tie in the visitors favour. Alongside the diminutive striker is the pacy Raheem Sterling, the man who left Liverpool for City in slightly acrimonious circumstances. How the jet-heeled winger fares on his return to Anfield will be an interesting sight without a doubt.



The injury list has a few notable names, chiefly captain Vincent Kompany and the midfield duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Fabian Delph. John Stones is unlikely to start after being substituted in last weekend’s win at Hull.



Super Stat: Liverpool are unbeaten at home against Manchester City for over 13 years, with their last loss the Sky Blues having come on the 3rd of May, 2003!