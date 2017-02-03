Preview: Chelsea out for revenge over Arsenal

Will Chelsea squash Arsenal's title hopes or can the Gunners breath life into the title race?

Title-chasing Chelsea will look to make amends for their 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September when the Blues host the Gunners on Sunday in a high-stakes London derby.

Chelsea are nine points clear and sitting pretty with Arsenal among the chasing pack. So, there won't be a shortage of motivation when the two Premier League giants clash at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea

The Blues were unable to finish off Liverpool in an absorbing midweek game that may force manager Antonio Conte to make a few changes to maintain fresh legs against the Gunners.

Cesc Fabregas could return in midfield to play against his former side and his introduction will be keenly watched as the Spaniard has never truly recovered his place since the Emirates loss.

Eden Hazard and Diego Costa as usual will be key for Chelsea in attack, while the indefatigable N’Golo Kante continues to impress with his single-handed domination in midfield.

While Costa missed a late penalty against the Reds, expect him to make amends against a side he has plenty of history with. It is Hazard, however, who will be under the microscope as his record in big-games continues to be suspect. And, if he wishes to affirm his reputation as the Premier League’s finest, a big performance against the Gunners would be the ideal time and place to do it.

Chelsea’s good fortune with injuries and suspensions continues as they have all players available for the Saturday kick-off.



Arsenal

The best way to prepare for a London derby on the weekend is to eke out a routine home win over a struggling side in midweek. But as it's often the case with Arsenal, that plan went awry as Watford stunned the Gunners 2-1.

Young Alex Iwobi was the star man in that humiliating defeat, a fact that will not please Arsene Wenger considering he has many stars in his side to call upon.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil need to make a statement on Saturday to prove that, besides qualifying for Europe every season, they can pose a big challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have a bit of a problem in central midfield, with Santi Cazorla being a long-term injury absentee and Granit Xhaka serving a four-game suspension. Aaron Ramsey got injured in the Watford game, leaving them a little light in that area, something Conte’s men will look to exploit.

Super Stat: Arsenal are unbeaten in four meetings with fellow London clubs this season, having won three and drawn the other, while Chelsea have won three and lost two from five games against derby rivals.