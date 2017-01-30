Chelsea are 10 points clear of Liverpool, can they stretch their lead on Tuesday?

Chelsea traveled to Liverpool, knowing a win would effectively kill the Merseyside club’s slim chances of challenging for the English Premier League title when the two face off at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Much has changed since the Reds beat Chelsea in October, with the London club looking almost unstoppable at the moment. It would take a special performance to beat Antonio Conte’s men.

Chelsea are very much favourites for this tie, but can Liverpool spring an upset which would do the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal a huge favour?



Liverpool

Three back-to-back losses have severely dampened expectations around Anfield as most Reds supporters were feeling that this was to be the year they broke their Premier League drought and after exiting the EFL and FA Cup in a span of few days, they are very near rock bottom right now.

From their last eight games, Klopp’s men have won just one game and that was against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The good news is that Sadio Mane is back in the side and is certain to feature at some point on Tuesday. With Brazilians Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino lining up alongside him, the home side have a devastating attack potential.

While their midfield is decent, it is their underperforming defence that is unquestionably their weak link despite the reintroduction of Joel Matip into the side.

Apart from Danny Ings and Marko Grujic, who are long-term injury absentees, Adam Lallana is an injury doubt, but fullback Nathaniel Clyne could start despite struggling with a rib injury.

Chelsea

Are there any weaknesses in a side that are eight points clear of their closest rivals?

Apart from complacency, there seems nothing that can be pin-pointed.

They have the best defence in the league, with excellent support in the middle of the park and upfront, the likes of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa create havoc when they want.

A big performance is expected from the two and while the Brazilian striker is usually consistent, Hazard has been known to go missing in big games from time to time but needs to set that record straight against Liverpool.

A big boost for Conte is the fact that he has no injury concerns and after having rested most of his stars in the FA Cup win over Brentford on the weekend, he will be in a bullish mood ahead of the Anfield visit

Super Stat: Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Chelsea, beating the capital club thrice away and drawing one game at Anfield.