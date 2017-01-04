Premier League Preview: Tottenham hope to derail Chelsea

Can Chelsea win their 14th game in a row or will Tottenham script an upset on Wednesday night?

The whole of the Premier League will be watching Wednesday night’s clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, hoping the former does everyone a favour by somehow finding a way to beat Antonio Conte’s all-conquering Blues side.

After winning 13 games in a row, Chelsea seem to have no equals but at this stage, complacency does set in and Spurs’ vibrant side are perhaps the only team in the league who can script an upset.

It’s not often that a visiting side comes to White Hart Lane and makes Spurs feel like the underdog, but it rings true in this case as both sides will look to win

Tottenham Hotspur

The Lilywhites are on a run of their own, having won their last four games in a row, scoring 11 and conceding just three.

They have lost just two games this season and after their unbeaten streak was snapped ironically by Chelsea in November, Maurico Pochettino’s men will want revenge.

Club captain Hugo Lloris leads from the back as Spurs play an extremely high-line, which enables them to press higher up the pitch than is the norm.

While Pochettino played a 4-2-3-1 formation in the November loss at Chelsea, one feels he may mix things up with a 3-1-4-2 strategy this time.

Toby Alderweireld is the key man in defence and he will be tasked with marking danger man Diego Costa. Tottenham’s adventurous full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker roles will be similar, regardless of the formation they trot out in and they could cause havoc with their speed.

Spurs have an in-form midfield, with the dynamic duo of Dele All and Christian Eriksen pulling the strings with some spectacular goals and sterling overall efforts.

And their striker Harry Kane is in red-hot form at the moment, only renewing most of the country’s hopes that perhaps they can prevent their arch-rivals from running away with the league.

Erik Lamela is the only injured player in the Spurs team list, as Jan Vertongen and Kyle Walker have been passed fit to play, providing another boost for the home side.

Chelsea

When your team has won 13 games on the trot, one could assume there isn't much room for improvement.

Antonio Conte, however, is no normal manager and he will be worried about the manner of Chelsea’s win over Stoke on the weekend.

A 4-2 scoreline and ultimately a comfortable win it was, but those two goals conceded suggest that Chelsea’s back-three isn't impregnable as once thought.

Thibaut Courtois has come under high praise in recent weeks from his manager, but he might be in for a tough time David Luiz’s and co might be stretched by the dynamic Spurs forward line.



In midfield, it is a toss-up between the defensively-sound Nemanja Matic and the ‘luxurious’ Cesc Fabregas as both have made their cases for a start after turning in impressive performances this season.

Chelsea’s real strength is with their wingers, as star-man Eden Hazard is a man who has to be kept under wraps for the entire 90 minutes. Giving him company will either be the mercurial Pedro or the indefatigable Willian, a dilemma which speaks volumes of Chelsea’s bench-strength.

While Spurs have Kane, the Blues have the irrepressible Diego Costa, the Premier League’s top-scorer who almost always has a telling contribution in every win.

Super Stat: Chelsea will tie the record for most consecutive Premier League wins held by Arsenal if they beat Tottenham, although that record was set over two seasons.