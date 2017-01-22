Premier League: Manchester City held by Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City were unable to finish off Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday’s late game in the English Premier League, despite being two-nil up at one point, as the North Londoners mounted a stirring comeback as the game finished with the sides level with two goals apiece.

While City have been ruled out of the title race by their own manager, Pep Guardiola, Tottenham were still contending and came to Manchester seeking the win and close the gap between themselves and league leaders Chelsea.

There were plenty of talking points about the game played at the Etihad, with goalkeeping and referring errors becoming the centrepieces of an absorbing match.

Both of City’s goals came after Spurs captain and goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, committed a blunder, with first Leroy Sane in the 49th minute and later, Kevin De Bruyne gleefully placing the ball into an empty net to hand the hosts a two-goal cushion with just nine minutes played in the second period.

The first half had been pedestrian, considering the quality at display, but with City’s twins strikes, the match heated up around the hour-mark.

Spurs responded well after going down, attacking with verve and were responded for their intent when Kyle Walker’s excellent cross was headed in from close range by the in-form Dele Alli in the 58th minute.

Walker was then involved in an incident soon after, one which had Guardiola seething with rage on the sidelines. Raheem Sterling had been put through on goal by Aleksandar Kolarov, but just before he pulled the trigger, Spurs’ full-back blatantly pushed him in the back. To Sterling’s credit and perhaps his side’s misfortune, he attempted to shoot and didn't fall down, but the shot was too weak to trouble Lloris and the attack fizzled out with match referee Andre Marriner waving away appeals for a penalty.

Riding their luck, Spurs equalised in the 78th minute thanks, Harry Kane’s deft flick setting up substitute Son Heung-min and the Korean finished well past a sprawling Claudio Bravo. While Bravo has been severely criticised and perhaps rightly so, for being unable to save anything, on Saturday he didn't do much wrong, but with no notable saves, the pressure remains on the Chilean custodian.

The drama didn't end there, asGabriel Jesus came on to make his City debut and scored what he thought was a late, late winner only to see the offside flag raised. This time the officials had got their decision spot-on, but one feels Guardiola will have a few things to say in the coming week.

Two points dropped for the sides in the larger scheme of things, but without a doubt it will be Spurs who will be making the trip back to London content with the result as they remain in second place, six points behind Chelsea, who have a game in hand. City are someway back in fifth place and with Manchester United and Everton playing good football in recent weeks, they are in for a fight to qualify for Europe next season, let alone challenge for the title.