The Gunners began the New Year in perfect fashion, winning comfortably and rising to third place in the table.

Olivier Giroud’s spectacular ‘scorpion kick’ set Arsenal off to a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, as the Gunners rose to third in the Premier League table.

Playing on New Year’s Day, Arsene Wenger’s men were under pressure after arch-rivals Tottenham had romped past Watford 4-1 in the earlier game to temporarily move up to third place.

And thanks to Olivier Giroud’s improvised 17th minute strike, Arsenal never looked troubled by a Crystal Palace side who remain dangerously close to the relegation zone. Just last week, Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan had scored from a scrorpion kick against Sunderland but despite being offside, the goal stood and has been a highlight of the season so far.

Well, Giroud's goal was as good, if not better and the fact that there was no hint of an offside, gives the strike the edge!

Alexis Sanchez sent in a cross from the left that was slightly behind the French striker, who had no choice but to attempt the audacious shot, and it came off in spectacular fashion, leaving Wayne Hennessey dumbfounded in goal.

Youngster Alex Iwobi then scored his second Premier League of the season after the break to ensure Arsenal began the New Year in the best possible manner.

Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur gave a stunning first-half performance to demolish an injury-ravaged Watford side, with Dele Alli and Harry Kane both bagging a brace.

The young duo were too much for the Hornets and with manager Mauricio Pochettino keeping one eye on Wednesday night’s tie against Chelsea, took Alli and Kane off early in the second half. Younes Kaboul added a late consolation goal for the hosts as Spurs understandably took their foot off the gas.

The Lilywhites are level with Manchester City on 39 points, but by virtue of their superior goal difference, are sitting pretty in fourth place.